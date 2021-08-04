Free meals provided for all students this year

There’s still no such thing as a free lunch, even if stu­dents don’t have to pony up any money at the cafeteria this year.

The United States Depart­ment of Agriculture has issued extended waivers that will al­low schools to offer free meals — breakfast and lunch — to all students for the 2021-2022 school year. Typically, a stu­dent’s household income must adhere to eligibility require­ments to qualify for free or re­duced-price meals, but that is not the case this year. Classes begin Aug. 12 for Wylie stu­dents.

For the full story, see the August 4 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]