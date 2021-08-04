Free meals provided for all students this year

There’s still no such thing as a free lunch, even if students don’t have to pony up any money at the cafeteria this year.
The United States Department of Agriculture has issued extended waivers that will allow schools to offer free meals — breakfast and lunch — to all students for the 2021-2022 school year. Typically, a student’s household income must adhere to eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals, but that is not the case this year. Classes begin Aug. 12 for Wylie students.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]