Donations accepted for fair

Donations for the Wylie ISD’s 15th annual Back to School Fair are being accepted until July 22. Needed supplies include backpacks, crayons, composition books, highlighters, markers, pencils, erasers and more.

The fair is set for 8-10 a.m. July 31 at the FBC Wylie Event Center. Those interested in contributing can purchase supplies via the fair’s website or drop off donations in person at the Education Service Center at 951 S. Ballard.

The website for purchases may be found at: amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2WK0MBM02XXQF?ref_=wl_share&fbclid=IwAR1dkJF_aqMZn4lEko9_a0tiJNnw2FdzJzGOuwaMzWg0tCQXRlopED6vSy0.

The annual event benefits Wylie ISD students who need assistance with school supplies for the upcoming school year. To qualify for assistance, families must show documentation for one of the following: free/reduced lunch, Medicaid/CHIP, disability, Lonestar, active military, social security or unemployment. In addition to supply assistance, students also have the opportunity to receive free immunizations, haircuts and community resource information.

Anyone with questions about the far may contact Joley Martin, Wylie ISD family liaison, at [email protected].

From Staff Reports [email protected]