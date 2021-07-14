Music returns to downtown as Wylie Opry reopens

After a six-week break fol­lowing the 87th Legislative Session, lawmakers recon­vened July 8 for a special ses­sion called by the governor.

The session will tackle 11 items with the most notable be­ing election reform.

“Two of my emergency items, along with other import­ant legislation, did not make it to my desk during the regular session, and we have a respon­sibility to finish the job on be­half of all Texans,” Abbott said in a news release announcing the agenda items.

For the full story, see the July 14 issue or subscribe online.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]