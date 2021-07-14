Music returns to downtown as Wylie Opry reopens

After a six-week break following the 87th Legislative Session, lawmakers reconvened July 8 for a special session called by the governor.
The session will tackle 11 items with the most notable being election reform.
“Two of my emergency items, along with other important legislation, did not make it to my desk during the regular session, and we have a responsibility to finish the job on behalf of all Texans,” Abbott said in a news release announcing the agenda items.
By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]