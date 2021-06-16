WISD board to adopt budget next week

All Wylie ISD personnel would receive a raise in the next school year, as the Wylie ISD board members consider the school budget at their meeting Monday, June 21, with the tax rate to be considered in August.
The general fund budget (balanced) is expected to be $170.5 million. Board trustees received a budget rundown at the May meeting from Scott Roderick, assistant superintendent for finance and operations for Wylie ISD.
“There’s really nothing different about it,” Roderick said last week about the budget, adding nothing major will change from what trustees saw in May.
Certified estimated values for 2021-22 are a little over $8 billion, while the projected values are $8.1 billion, a figure based on past trends, Roderick said.
“We get weekly estimates from the Collin County Appraisal District, and all of them that have come in are still trending right about that range,” he said.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]