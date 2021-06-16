WISD board to adopt budget next week

All Wylie ISD personnel would receive a raise in the next school year, as the Wylie ISD board members consider the school budget at their meet­ing Monday, June 21, with the tax rate to be considered in Au­gust.

The general fund budget (balanced) is expected to be $170.5 million. Board trustees received a budget rundown at the May meeting from Scott Roderick, assistant superinten­dent for finance and operations for Wylie ISD.

“There’s really nothing dif­ferent about it,” Roderick said last week about the budget, adding nothing major will change from what trustees saw in May.

Certified estimated values for 2021-22 are a little over $8 billion, while the projected values are $8.1 billion, a figure based on past trends, Roderick said.

“We get weekly estimates from the Collin County Ap­praisal District, and all of them that have come in are still trend­ing right about that range,” he said.

For the full story, see the June 16 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]