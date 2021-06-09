Set sail for fun times this summer

If I could bottle up a bit of June’s dreamy, luminescent sunshine, I would spritz it all year long to prolong that mag­ical early summer feeling. It’s practically impossible to feel sad this time of year when the outdoors beckons you every day. This is your chance to spend hours in the sun, take life easy, and soak up every moment. The best way to en­joy those good summer vibes is by cruising on the cool wa­ter of a nearby lake. We don’t need exotic beaches and surfing to have fun; going on a harbor cruise in North Texas feels just as wonderful.

Take a ride on a gondola, catamaran, pontoon, or party boat on one of the many lakes in Rockwall, Irving, Dallas, and more this month. There are so many options to fit ev­ery preference, from romantic trips to booze cruises to sim­ple summer fun. All you need is sunscreen and your favorite swimsuit for this adventure. Welcome aboard!

By Sydni Ellis