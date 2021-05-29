Sunday, 30 May, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
Wylie High School graduates class of more than 600 students

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News
To subscribe now click on this link.publisher.etype.services/Wylie-News ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

The Wylie News

2 days ago

The Wylie News
Wylie East High School seniors Edith Pugh, Noah Baughman and Garrett Bradford get ready to file into Wylie Stadium Friday evening for the East 2021 graduation. See more coverage of the graduation in the June 2 edition of The Wylie News. The graduation section will be published in the June 9 edition. ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email