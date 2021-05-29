Wylie High School graduates class of more than 600 students

Rain stayed away for a second-straight night for Wylie ISD students and families, as Wylie High School graduated 610 seniors from the Class of 2021 Saturday night at Wylie Stadium.

Wylie East High School graduated its 424 seniors on Friday night.

The News will include coverage of both graduations in Wednesday’s edition – June 2 – and then will publish a graduation section that includes Achieve Academy, WEHS and WHS on June 9.

To help support our ongoing coverage of the Wylie community, subscribe here for under $40 a year.

From Staff Reports [email protected]