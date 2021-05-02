Let the races begin!

Young race car drivers, ages 2 to 5, compete for the checkered flag today, Sunday, May 2 during the annual running of the Pedal Car Races in historic downtown Wylie.

Wylie Downtown Merchants Association and the city of Wylie sponsor the races. Registration opens at 1 p.m. and racing starts at 2 p.m. Entry fee is $15 and includes a T-shirt.

More than 200 children are expected to select from a variety of pedal cars provided and decorated by merchants to race in heats of six for trophies and ribbons on the 500-inch straightaway. Racers are divided into age groups of 2-3 years old and 4-5 years old.

Registration can also be completed in advance at Eventbright.

Proceeds from the event go to benefit area Special Olympics and downtown Wylie beautification efforts.

Ballard Avenue will be closed to traffic for the event.

This is a rain or shine event.

