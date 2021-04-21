The Taste of Wylie returns this year after a hiatus caused by the pandemic, with one new wrinkle: a change of venue.

Olde City Park will be the new site for the annual event, set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 3. The Taste of Wylie bene­fits the Wylie Christian Care Center and features several restaurants serving cuisine. The event has been primarily held at the First Baptist Wylie Event Center. Last year’s Taste of Wylie was canceled because of the pandemic.

“This year, we thought we were going to have to cancel it, but Angel Wygant with the Wylie Economic Development Corporation reached out to us and said if they could work it out to do it outside of the city park, we would be interested? And we said yes,” said Mary Warkentine, even coordinator and Wylie Christian Commu­nity Care Center co-director.

Wygant did much of the initial planning on the event, approaching the city council and parks and recreation board and getting the park reserved. She also helped coordinate lo­gistics.

“It will kick off Small Busi­ness Week – it runs that whole week,” Warkentine said about the Taste of Wylie.

A variety of restaurants will be at the Taste of Wylie, and attendees can chow on every­thing from pizza to barbecue to sweets.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors (60-plus) and children 6-12. Children 5 and under are free. Because of COVID-19, ticket sales will be limited and sold online with a limited number for sale at the gate on the day of the event.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]