Lady Pirates win second straight

The Wylie Lady Pirates softball team is beginning to find its groove.
Wylie started the season an undefeated 7-0 before dropping three of its previous five games, including a 10-1 loss to Sachse to open district play.
But after taking down Rowlett in dominant fashion, the Lady Pirates once again came out and took care of business, beating the Lady Patriots of Lakeview Centennial 23-0 on March 19. Wylie was led by 23 runs scored on 17 total hits in the game. Four different Lady Pirates got doubles in the victory, led by Aubrey Brown, Bucket Murphy, Raina Doggett and Jordyn Merritt. Sarah Roberge and Averie Gunther also added triples and Mikayla Hoffman and Murphy each hit a home run to total eight extra-base hits for Wylie in the victory.
Lakeview Centennial also committed five errors in the loss, while Aubrie Gunther was the winning pitcher, making quick work of her opponents from the circle. In total, the Lady Pirates now sit at 11-4 on the season and 2-1 in early District 9-6A competition. Wylie has outscored its opponents 46-11 in its three district games thus far.
After just one game during the week, Wylie will look to regroup with two games this week on the back of a two-game winning streak. After playing at North Garland last Tuesday, March 23, the Lady Pirates will host Naaman Forest this Friday at 6:30 p.m.
By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]