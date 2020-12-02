Setting the pace since ’94

The Pirate Pacesetters’ uniformed dance style, tra­ditions and award-winning reputation can all be attribut­ed to one woman whose leadership and dedication has guided teams for the last twenty-six years.

Michelle Rodges, Pace­setter Director since August 1994, drives from Frisco to Wylie every school day to do what she loves — teach multi-level dance classes, serve as Friends of Rachel co-sponsor, and oversee the audition-selected Paceset­ters made up of 70 members freshmen through seniors.

Under her tutelage, the Wylie HS drill team has a long list of awards from lo­cal, state and national com­petitions. Rodges herself has the title of Drill Team Direc­tors of America’s (DTDA) Director of the Year 2007 and Top Ten Director of the Year two different times. She continues to be an active member of Texas Dance Ed­ucators Association, certified contest judge for Showtime International, and long-time supporter of the Dallas Hol­iday Parade.

For the full story, see the Dec. 2 issue or subscribe online.

By Lindy Martin