Setting the pace since ’94

The Pirate Pacesetters’ uniformed dance style, traditions and award-winning reputation can all be attributed to one woman whose leadership and dedication has guided teams for the last twenty-six years.
Michelle Rodges, Pacesetter Director since August 1994, drives from Frisco to Wylie every school day to do what she loves — teach multi-level dance classes, serve as Friends of Rachel co-sponsor, and oversee the audition-selected Pacesetters made up of 70 members freshmen through seniors.
Under her tutelage, the Wylie HS drill team has a long list of awards from local, state and national competitions. Rodges herself has the title of Drill Team Directors of America’s (DTDA) Director of the Year 2007 and Top Ten Director of the Year two different times. She continues to be an active member of Texas Dance Educators Association, certified contest judge for Showtime International, and long-time supporter of the Dallas Holiday Parade.
For the full story, see the Dec. 2 issue or subscribe online.
By Lindy Martin