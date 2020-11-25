Wylie East fails to limit big plays in loss to West Mesquite

MESQUITE – Wylie East’s Nov. 19 clash with West Mesquite was a composite of the Raiders’ 2020 season.
There were big plays by East, big plays against them and in the end the Raiders were on the short end of of the score, falling 41-27 to the Wranglers at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The defeat dropped the Raiders to 1-6 overall and 0-5 in District 7-5A, Div. I with just one game left in the season.
East got off to a good start when Maddox Fraley intercepted a pass and returned it to the Wrangler 8-yard line early in the first quarter. Two plays later, Christian Johnson barreled into the end zone from two yards out for a 7-0 lead.
West Mesquite responded with a 75-yard march that ended when Craig Dale, one of several quarterbacks used by the Wranglers, found Javion Jackson for a 13-yard touchdown pass. The Raiders blocked the extra point to keep a 7-6 lead with 4:42 left in the first quarter.
By Greg Ford