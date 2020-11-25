Annual toy drive now underway

Anyone wanting to make a child’s Christmas brighter can donate toys to the annual Toys for Tots drive, which begins Saturday, Nov. 28, and runs through Saturday, Dec. 12, in Wylie.
People wanting to drop off unwrapped toys can do so at the Wylie National Guard Armory, located behind the Wylie Walmart, 700 Spring Creek Parkway, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
American Legion Wylie Post 315 in Wylie is partnering with the United States Marine Corps Reserve for the toy drive. Mary M. Lange, historian for the Legion Post 315 and is a charter member, pointed out why the drive is so important.
“There’s a possibility this is the only toy they’ll get,” she said about children receiving the gifts, adding the Legion is excited to partner with the Marine Corps Reserve for the drive and that the armory has embraced being a drop-off point.
Toys collected here will go to a warehouse in Grand Prairie and then will be distributed throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area, said Chuck Flesch, second vice commander of the Legion Post 315. Toys will be distributed before Christmas.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]