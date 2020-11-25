Annual toy drive now underway

Anyone wanting to make a child’s Christmas brighter can donate toys to the annual Toys for Tots drive, which begins Saturday, Nov. 28, and runs through Satur­day, Dec. 12, in Wylie.

People want­ing to drop off unwrapped toys can do so at the Wylie National Guard Armory, located behind the Wylie Walmart, 700 Spring Creek Parkway, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

American Legion Wylie Post 315 in Wylie is partner­ing with the United States Marine Corps Reserve for the toy drive. Mary M. Lange, historian for the Legion Post 315 and is a charter member, pointed out why the drive is so important.

“There’s a possibility this is the only toy they’ll get,” she said about children re­ceiving the gifts, adding the Legion is ex­cited to partner with the Marine Corps Reserve for the drive and that the armory has embraced being a drop-off point.

Toys collected here will go to a warehouse in Grand Prai­rie and then will be distribut­ed throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area, said Chuck Flesch, second vice com­mander of the Legion Post 315. Toys will be distributed before Christmas.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]