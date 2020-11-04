Fall months bring rise in COVID-19 cases

As cases of COVID-19 began to slow in late summer, experts warned of a possible resurgence in the fall.
The start of the school year, complacency, extracurricular activities and the reopening of businesses were all seen as contributing factors to an increase in confirmed cases.
That uptick has slowly been on the rise since early September, including a rise in hospitalizations throughout the state and Collin County.
The county, however, has fared better in terms of reported cases than other more populated areas of the state.
By Chad Engbrock • [email protected]