Fall months bring rise in COVID-19 cases

As cases of COVID-19 be­gan to slow in late summer, experts warned of a possible resurgence in the fall.

The start of the school year, complacency, extracurricular activities and the reopening of businesses were all seen as con­tributing factors to an increase in confirmed cases.

That uptick has slowly been on the rise since early Septem­ber, including a rise in hospi­talizations throughout the state and Collin County.

The county, however, has fared better in terms of reported cases than other more populat­ed areas of the state.

By Chad Engbrock • [email protected]