Council approves NTMWD agreement

On a split vote, Wylie City Council signed off on an agree­ment to settle a wholesale water rate case filed with the Public Utilities Commission in 2016 against North Texas Mu­nicipal Water District.

The agreement would amend the way that wholesale water prices for customers are calculated by the utility, mod­ifying the take-or-pay contract provision that sets the amount of water billed to a customer.

In addition, the water district will pay $6 million to the mem­ber cities for costs incurred during the PUC rate dispute.

NTMWD provides water to 1.8 million customers in North Texas and is governed by a board of directors representing the 13 member cities of Allen, Farmersville, Forney, Frisco, Garland, McKinney, Mesquite, Plano, Princeton, Richardson, Rockwall, Royse City and Wy­lie.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]