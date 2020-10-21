Council approves NTMWD agreement

On a split vote, Wylie City Council signed off on an agreement to settle a wholesale water rate case filed with the Public Utilities Commission in 2016 against North Texas Municipal Water District.
The agreement would amend the way that wholesale water prices for customers are calculated by the utility, modifying the take-or-pay contract provision that sets the amount of water billed to a customer.
In addition, the water district will pay $6 million to the member cities for costs incurred during the PUC rate dispute.
NTMWD provides water to 1.8 million customers in North Texas and is governed by a board of directors representing the 13 member cities of Allen, Farmersville, Forney, Frisco, Garland, McKinney, Mesquite, Plano, Princeton, Richardson, Rockwall, Royse City and Wylie.
By Joe Reavis • [email protected]