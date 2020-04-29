Forced closures clip revenue

Local hair salons and stylists across the country had their revenue clipped in mid-March as non-essential businesses were ordered to shut down by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and local mayors.

In Wylie, Downtown Salon Suites owner De Dee Burke reports she is coping with the mandated closing of her business at 108 N. Ballard by being prepared with savings on hand and being proactive by taking precautionary steps.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]