City council holds short session

Wylie City Council met this week for a short agenda that was made even shorter when applicants requested that action on two proposed zoning changes be postponed.

The meeting was held Tuesday, April 14, at the Municipal Complex, 300 Country Club Road.

Postponed zoning requests were for a mixed-use senior residential community on 24.5 acres at 1751 McMillen Road and a light industrial designation on 2.9068 acres at 32 Steel Road.

The senior residential community consideration is tabled until April 28 and the applicant withdrew the light industrial designation.

Council members voted unanimously to re-appoint Marvin Fuller to the North Texas Municipal Water District board of directors to serve until May 31, 2022. Also representing Wylie on the NTMWD board is Keith Stephens.

Mid-year budget amendments that showed $534,967 in salary savings, $30,000 for a parks and recreation department vehicle and a shift in $100,000 to the fire department for coronavirus protection expenses were approved.

More details will be in our April 22 issue.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]