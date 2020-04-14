Reported COVID-19 cases dip

Collin County Health Care Services reported 8 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 14, bringing the reported total to 477 confirmed cases.

There are 190 active cases and 277 that have successfully recovered.

There are 21 cases hospitalized and 10 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 2,598 negative tests and 812 People Under Monitoring

New confirmed cases by community are:

Allen – 87 year old male

Anna – 56 year old male

Fairview – 58 year old female

Frisco – 68 year old male

Lucas – 37 year old female

McKinney – 46 year old female, 49 year old male

Plano – 30 year old female

From staff reports. [email protected]