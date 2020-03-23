Rep. Taylor organizes town hall

U.S. Rep. Van Taylor of District 3 will host a telephone town hall tomorrow to address coronavirus concerns.

The call will take place at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. Those who sign up will receive a call at that time making them able to participate.

While registering, people will also have the option to submit questions or concerns they would like Taylor to address.

He will be joined by Collin County Judge Chris Hill, State Reps. Jeff Leach and Matt Shaheen, and Collin County Department of Public Health officials.

Taylor’s office can be reached at 972-202-4150.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]