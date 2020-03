For the first time in school history, Wylie will be going to the state tournament.

All that stood in the Pirates’ way were the Eagles of Ellison, who had a 35-4 record, but Wylie thwarted the Eagles’ flight towards state with a 50-42 win on Saturday at the Davis Field House in Dallas.

By Seth Dowdle and Greg Ford • [email protected]