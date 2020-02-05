Programmed for success

WEHS robotics team heads to regionals

One of Wylie East’s robotics teams qualified not just once, but four times for the regional competition.

Robotics First Tech Challenge Team 12430 – otherwise known as (J)NEST – took home first place the first place Connect Award, third place Think Award and third place Inspire Award. According to Raider Robotics and Engineering Sponsor Candice Lawrence, they also advanced to the Wildcard Tournament, all of which qualified them for regionals.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]