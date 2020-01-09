Collin College hosts art exhibit

Next week will mark the kickoff of a month-long art exhibit celebrating the environment.

Collin College’s Spring Creek campus in Plano will host the “Land: Awe and Raw” exhibit from Thursday, Jan. 16 until Wednesday, Feb. 12. A reception is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.

The exhibit re-imagines the concept of landscapes in art. Some pieces are done in the fashion of 19th-century and demonstrate “awe” while others are done with more modern mixed media, depicting the idea of “raw.”

Gallery Director Julie Shipp curated it to spark discussions about environmental concerns. She noted that the changing of artistic depictions of landscapes also reflects the changing of the landscape itself.

Visitors are invited to the Art Café, a brown bag lecture series, earlier that afternoon. From 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., the public can join students, faculty and staff for lunch and a short lecture.

The art gallery is located in Room A175 at 2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy. in Plano.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]