Nominations open for Garrison Award

Wylie ISD Education Foundation has officially opened nominations for the Elisabeth W. Garrison Award.

This award is presented to a woman who lives or works within WISD who exhibits servant leadership and generosity. A winner will be declared at the annual Boots ‘n Barbecue Gala, set for Feb. 22, 2020.

Nominees must have proof of giving significantly in her time, talents or money, deem education a matter of high importance, have received no monetary compensation for her efforts, and be available on the date of the gala.

Deadline for nominations is Jan. 17 at noon. To nominate someone, call 972-429-3025 or visit WISDFoundation.org.

Tickets for Boots ‘n Barbecue are already on sale. They can be purchased at bidpal.net/ourWylieISDEF for $65 each, or $450 for tables of eight. The event will be held at Southfork Ranch, and doors will open at 6 p.m. Guests will enjoy dinner, entertainment, and live and silent auctions. Proceeds will go toward grants for teachers.

Seven different sponsorship levels are available, beginning at $600 and topping out at $20,000.

