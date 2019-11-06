Pirates have shot at 10-6A title

Wylie football closes out district 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 with South Garland.

For scoring updates see The Wylie News Facebook page.

With a win over the playoff bound Pirates can wrap up the 10-6A title.

“We need to beat them and win a district championship,” WHS head coach Bill Howard said.

South Garland comes in 1-8 and 0-6 in district, following a 41-20 defeat to visiting Sachse at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

The Colonels finished with 338 total yards, 82 passing and 256 rushing on 15 first downs.

The defense gave up 21 first downs and 367 total yards, with seven passing and 360 rushing.

In earlier district action, South Garland lost to Garland 56-43, Lakeview Centennial 62-3, Rowlett 44-28, Naaman Forest 35-7 and North Garland 55-14.

They beat Dallas Molina 34-12, and lost to Princeton 41-0 and Dallas W.T. White 50-22 in the first half of the season.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]