Contentious subdivision approved

After an executive session of almost two hours with their attorneys last week, Wylie City Council members approved a housing subdivision on the east edge of town that it had twice denied.

The action came during a Tuesday, July 9 meeting, in which the only two items on the agenda that required action dealt with the Brookside Estates subdivision of Skorburg Company that is planned just outside city limits on E. Stone Road.

The subdivision had been opposed by property owners in the Extraterritorial Jurisdiction of Wylie on grounds that stormwater runoff could damage their properties and that the development was too dense.

Proposed were 68 housing lots and 11 open space lots on 14.599 acres.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]