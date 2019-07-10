Paws and travel

Are you ready to take a getaway but the thought of leaving Fido or Fluffy behind is making you want to abandon your plans? Don’t despair. There are plenty of pet-friendly hotels, some even for pet owners with dogs over 40 pounds, open to those traveling for business or vacation.

Anyone who has traveled with pets understands the impact that animals can have on travel plans. Accommodations for your furry family member must be made in advance in order to travel with peace of mind. Don’t be that person who forgoes a vacation just because you cannot find accommodations for your pets – and leaving your fur baby behind is not an option!

Many hotels have pet-friendly rooms on lower floors near walking areas and some chains, such as Kimpton, offer dog beds, treats, food and water bowls, mats and more. Now many restaurants — where pet hair and food may seem like an unlikely combination — are open to allowing travelers dine with their pets. Animals may be allowed to sit in patio dining areas, and some restaurants even allow pets indoors.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]