WF-R needs your help to Fill the Boot

Wylie Fire-Rescue firefighters team up with Muscular Dystrophy Association for the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign June 5-7.

Firefighters will be stationed at the intersections of S. Birmingham Street and Kirby Street; McCreary Road and Riverway Lane; and WA Allen Boulevard and Brown Street from 5-6 p.m.

“With the help of our generous citizens we hope to surpass previous years’ collections,” Firefighter Eric Owens sail. “I know Wylie will once again pull together and overflow our boots to help children suffering from neuromuscular disease.”

Funds raised by WFR and departments throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex will benefit thousands of families who are affected by neuromuscular disease. Fill the Boot helps fund local MDA programs and services, including clinical visits and support groups; provides assistive medical equipment; and sponsors MDA summer camp opportunities for children. MDA has invested more than $14 million in research funding in Texas.

MDA is a voluntary health agency working to defeat more than 43 neuromuscular diseases through global research, comprehensive client services and health education. MDA clinics serving the DFW area include the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Children’s Medical Center of Dallas, Texas Neurology, Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth and Neurology Associates of Arlington.

For more stories like this, see the May 23 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]