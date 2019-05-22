St. Paul remodeling city hall

The town hall at St. Paul is undergoing a major facelift that will reorient the front of the building and reconfigure the interior to create separate offices for employees and a conference room.

For the next five months, city business is to be transacted out of a temporary trailer moved to the city hall site on FM 2514, City Secretary Bob London said.

City hall is in a building built in 1985 and was configured as a warehouse with a small office when it was purchased by the city in 1991. London reported that when the city council conducts an executive session, guests are asked to step outside because there is no private space in which the council can meet.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]