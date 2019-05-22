Raiders voyage into regional semifinals

DALLAS – The Raiders are one-of-four teams left on the Region II side of the Class 5A playoffs.
Up next in the baseball semifinals is Midlothian in a best-of-three series at Horner Ballpark.
The field is located on the Dallas Baptist University campus.
Game one 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 and second is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23. If needed, a third game would be played 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 24.
