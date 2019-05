Wylie’s Isabella Dayton leads off against Cypress Ranch last Wednesday in the opening game of the Class 6A Region II semifinals best-of-three series. The Pirates won the game 4-1 and finale 10-0 in six innings at the Waco ISD Stadium Complex. For more photos, click here.

WACO – Pirate softball has sailed into unchartered waters.

For the first time in school history they’ll compete in fifth round of the playoffs.

Waiting in the Class 6A Region II finals is Klein Collins in a best-of-three series at Getterman Stadium.

The field is on the University of Baylor in Waco campus.

Game one is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23 and second is 6 p.m. Friday, May 24.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]