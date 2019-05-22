Council says ‘no’ to rezoning request for development

Getting opposition from nearby property owners and from the city council, the developer of 16.52 acres on the eastern edge of Wylie was denied a zoning change last week to continue with the project.

The denial for the Kreymer at the Park subdivision on E. Stone Road to change zoning from agricultural to planned development was rendered after a public hearing at the Tuesday, May 14 Wylie city council meeting.

The meeting started on a less contentious note, though, when Jeff Forrester was sworn in for a second term for Place 3 on the council and David R. Duke was sworn in for a first term for Place 1, replacing longtime member Keith Stephens. Forrester was then elected by the council to serve a 1-year term as Mayor pro tem.

Kreymer on the Park calls for 57 residential lots on 16.52 acres, with the lots averaging 7,900 square feet and a minimum house size of 2,000 square feet. City standards require 10,000 square feet lots and minimum house size of 2,400 square feet unless approval to vary from the standard is given by the council.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]