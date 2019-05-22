Commencements set Saturday

More than 1,000 high school senior students walk across the stage Saturday in commencement exercises for the Class of 2019 at Wylie High School and Wylie East High School.

The senior class at WHS has 590 members and the WEHS senior class has 452.

Commencement exercises are at Allen Event Center, with WEHS starting at 10 a.m. and WHS starting at 3 p.m. Admission to graduation requires a ticket.

The WEHS ceremony begins with the senior class entering the venue to “Pomp and Circumstance.” Senior Grace Mathis will offer opening remarks, presentation of the United States and Texas flags will be led by Alexander Lohmar and the WEHS choir will sing the national anthem.

After a welcome by Principal Mike Williams, Associate Principal Janet Wyatt will recognize the academic top 10 percent of the class, Birmingham Scholars, distinguished scholars and honor graduates.

Scholarship winners are to be recognized by Lead Counselor Amy Andrews and Col. Brooks McFarland will recognize students who have enlisted in the military.

Senior student Morgan Whitesell will introduce special music presented by the WEHS band and choir.

Offering the salutatory address is Kellie Meyers and giving the valedictory address is Jaxson Hill.

Candidates for graduation are to be certified by Williams, with diplomas presented by Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson and School Board President Mitch Herzog, and a reading of the graduates by Former Assistant Principal Keith Kirkpatrick.

WEHS senior Haylie Hadjiev will introduce the school song to be performed by the band and choir, graduating senior Makenna Crane will offer closing remarks and the graduates will exit the venue to music performed by the band.

WHS commencement begins with a welcome by Principal Virdie Montgomery, followed by the procession of graduation candidates as they enter the venue. The United States and Texas flags will be presented by the WHS Air Force JROTC color guard and the school band will play the national anthem.

Montgomery will introduce guests, opening remarks will be given by Senior Class President Olivia Ofoegbu, Student Body President Maddie Quiroga will present a staff tribute and Vinson is to be introduced by National Honor Society President Amanda Dominguez.

The WHS band will plan the Battle Hymn of the Republic followed by the salutatory address by Troy J. Sargent and valedictory address by Aidan J. Gardiner.

Montgomery is slated to certify the graduates and diplomas are to be presented by Vinson and Herzog.

After diplomas are presented, Greg Neubauer will read the roll of graduates, the band will play the school song and Montgomery will make closing remarks.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]