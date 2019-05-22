Art students paint legendary murals for prom

During Wylie High’s prom last Saturday, a handful of decorations stood out among the lights and the glitter.

Six murals were designed and painted by 50 members of the school’s chapter of the National Art Honor Society (NAHS).

In keeping with the Greek mythology theme, the paintings depict a garden entrance, the goddess Aphrodite and the gods Apollo, Hades, Poseidon and Zeus.

“It’s hard to do group art projects because not everyone has the same art style,” said Alison Cooke, a senior who serves as NAHS president. “The thing I had to work on the most was making sure they were relatively cohesive and not completely different paintings. Some people really like realism, some people can’t paint, some people like cartoon figures. We tried to divide up into panels and groups. That’s also why it was tricky to make sure they stay cohesive.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]