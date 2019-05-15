WHS represented at Annual Poetry Society event

Seven WHS students were named as finalists, out of 1225 entries, and from 20 different schools, in the 48th Annual Collin County Poetry Society contest on Sunday, April 28, at the Church Street Auditorium in McKinney.

The event was hosted by the Mockingbird Chapter of the Poetry Society of Texas. Mockingbird President Beth Ayers was the host. Each of the winners was recognized and read his poem for the crowd, and had his poem published in the 2019 Anthology.

“There’s a whole world of ways that poetry can be written,” Ayers said. “There were so many great poems. The judging this year was very difficult.”

Each poem is read by at least two judges and then four awards are given at each level – grades one through twelve, college, adult, and Mockingbird Society.

For the full story, see the May 15 issue or subscribe online.

By Cindy Anderson • WHS journalism teacher