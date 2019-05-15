Lady Raiders travel to Austin

AUSTIN – Wylie East’s Destini Jeter and Selase Sampram made the trek to Class 5A state track and field meet.

Jeter brought home the gold medal, first place, in the 300-meter hurdles.

She clocked a time of 42.37 at Mike A. Myers Stadium. The 5A state record of 40.81 was set by Carrollton Creekview’s Sami Gonzalez in 2015.

Also earning medals were Frisco Liberty’s Nissi Kabongo in 42.38 and Leander Rouse’s Abigail Bendle in 43.31.

Jeter led her team to a tie for 14th place with San Antonio Southwest with 16 points.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]