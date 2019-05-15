Hesson vaults to fourth place

AUSTIN – Wylie’s Ethan Hesson came up just short of making the medal stand.

In the Class 6A pole vault, the junior claimed fourth place with a height of 15-06 at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Earning medals were El Paso Coronado’s Grant Levesque at 16-06 in a jump off for gold, Houston Startford’s Christian Sampy at 16-06 and Keller Fossil Ridge’s Connor Gregston at 16-03.

Rounding out the field were Comal Canyon’s Noah Lewis at 15-00, Katy Cinco Ranch’s Ben Concacher and Sachse’s Jacobee Jones tied for sixth at 15-00, San Antonio Lee’s Henry Livingston at 14-06 and Midland Lee’s Rory Maguire at 14-06.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]