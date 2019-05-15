Blue Star Banner applications available for Wylie residents

Wylie residents with families actively serving the the U.S. armed forces are encouraged to apply for a Blue Star Banner under a program that honors the American tradition of displaying the banner in a home’s window when a family member is serving.

The program is provided by the city of Wylie, Hale-Combest American Legion Post 315 and Wylie Chapter 4660 Woodmen of the World.

Any family within Wylie city limits or with children attending Wylie ISD schools is eligible to receive a commemorative banner. Once the specifications are verified, the banner will be presented during a Wylie City Council meeting.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]