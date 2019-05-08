Third round bound

Wylie’s Skyler Shaw rounds third and heads for home to score a run against Temple in the opening game last Wednesday at Whitney High School. The Pirates won the Class 6A Region II area opener 8-0 and the second 9-1. For more photos, click here.

Wylie softball is back in the third round of the Class 6A playoffs.

They’ll battle Waco Midway in a Region II quarterfinals best-of-three series at Waxahachie High School.

Game one is 6 p.m. Friday, May 10 and second is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11. If needed, a third game would be played after the second.

The winner advances to face Houston Cypress Ranch or Conroe Oak Ridge in the regional semifinals next week.

By David Jenkins