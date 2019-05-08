Quartet silences Wakeland

Pitching was the difference maker in Class 5A Region II bi-district.
Wylie East baseball rode the arms of Cade Adamson, Joshua Wood, Sam Harris and Jayden Saylor to a sweep of No. 8 state ranked Frisco Wakeland.
Wylie East won 4-1 in the opener and 2-0 in the series clincher on their home field.
In the opener, Adamson shut out the opposing offense. He gave up run one, a hit and struck out two in 4 1/3 innings.
Wood and Harris did the rest.
By David Jenkins • [email protected]