Quartet silences Wakeland

Wylie East’s Cade Adamson loads up before firing the pitch to home during a game one start against Frisco Wakeland last Thursday in the opening game of the Class 5A Region II bi-district best-of-three series. Wylie East pulled out the 4-1 win at home. For more photos, click here.

Pitching was the difference maker in Class 5A Region II bi-district.

Wylie East baseball rode the arms of Cade Adamson, Joshua Wood, Sam Harris and Jayden Saylor to a sweep of No. 8 state ranked Frisco Wakeland.

Wylie East won 4-1 in the opener and 2-0 in the series clincher on their home field.

In the opener, Adamson shut out the opposing offense. He gave up run one, a hit and struck out two in 4 1/3 innings.

Wood and Harris did the rest.

For the full story, see the May 8 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]