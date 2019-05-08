AFJROTC earns Silver Star Community Service Award

For the second year in a row, the Wylie East Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps earned the Silver Star Community Service with Excellence Award. This award was only given to the top five percent of all AFJROTC units worldwide.

Along with the Silver Star Community Service with Excellence Award, the unit achieved the Distinguished Unit Award for the ninth year in a row.

“At first, I felt like we [AFJROTC] needed to do more and more, but as the year went on I realized that there wasn’t one week where the unit didn’t participate in a community service event,” junior Andres Farthing said. “Between Color Guards, Spirit Teams and campus clean-ups, it was easy to get hours, as long as you were signed up.”

Andres leads the corps with 161.5 hours of community service, assisting with the unit’s over 4,650 hours.

For the full story, see the May 8 issue or subscribe online.

By Melissa Wrobel • [email protected]