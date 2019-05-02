Student Government Association brings home award

One Collin College organization was honored for taking a stand against domestic violence.

At the Texas Junior College Student Government Association State Convention, the Student Government Association (SGA) won Event of Year for their program “Love Does Not Hurt: An Oath Against Domestic Violence.”

The program was held in October 2018 and provided resources for victims of domestic violence. Speakers such as Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, McKinney Mayor George Fuller and U.S. Rep. Van Taylor described their efforts to combat the problem.

SGA partnered with the Muslim Student Association and the Office of Student Engagement to produce the event. It was held at the Plano Campus Living Legends Conference Center.

Albert Tezeno, vice president of student and enrollment services, noted that “Love Does Not Hurt” highlights the difference that student leaders are making both on and off campus.

The convention was held April 11-14 in Dallas.

“This recognition showcases all the wonderful resources at Collin College and the platform it provides for its students to create events such as these,” said Marilyn Abedrabbo, SGA president. “After we won the award many people came up to us to tell us they wanted to do a similar event at their colleges to bring more awareness on this issue. That is such a great honor.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]