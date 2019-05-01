Voters to decide WISD bond, council seats, college trustees

Wylie voters head to the polls Saturday to pick members for the city council and Collin College board, and to decide a $193.7 million bond issue sought to enlarge and remodel several Wylie school campuses.

Elections also are slated in Murphy, Lucas, Lovejoy ISD, Parker, St. Paul and Community ISD.

On election day, voting centers will be open throughout the county. County residents can vote from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at any of the centers.

For Wylie city council, Place 2 incumbent Jeff Forrester is running unopposed for a new 3-year term while Place 1 incumbent Keith Stephens faces a challenge from David R. Duke.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]