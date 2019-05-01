Storm system draws emergency personnel to North Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today deployed state resources to the North Texas area and other locations in anticipation of severe weather expected to hit the region through Friday. In addition to water rescue operations teams, the Governor has also deployed helicopters and boats – and placed other resources on standby – in the event search and rescue operations are needed.

“As severe weather moves into the North Texas area, the state is taking every precaution including pre-positioning helicopters and boats to ensure we are ready to assist local officials with potential search and rescue operations,” said Governor Abbott. “I urge all residents to stay up to date on local weather reports and heed warnings from local officials throughout this severe weather event.”

State agencies involved in the emergency response effort include the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas A&M Texas Task Force 1, Texas Department of Transportation, and the Texas State Guard of the Texas Military Department. Thirteen water rescue boats and crews, six helicopters with hoisting capability and 30 high profile vehicles have been deployed.

Eight ambulance buses, eight ambulance strike teams, a Type One mobile medical unit, eight medical incident support teams and one task force leader have been put on standby.

Current forecasts indicate heavy rainfall and flash flooding with this storm system, as well as a potential for damaging winds, hail, river flooding and tornadoes across the state this week. While these storms may be widespread, the North Texas is expected to see some of the most severe weather. The Texas State Operations Center (SOC) is continuing to coordinate with the National Weather Service and closely monitor this severe storm system.

Texans are encouraged to follow these safety tips:

When severe storms threaten, the safest place to be is indoors.

Avoid areas already flooded and avoid any fast-flowing water.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Dangerous waters can seem deceptively calm, and if you encounter flooding, move to higher ground.

Keep in mind that flood dangers are even harder to recognize at night.

Stay informed by monitoring weather radios and news broadcasts for updated information on current and anticipated severe weather in your area.

