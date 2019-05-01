Officials celebrate teen attorneys

A group of teens from the Wylie area are quietly making a difference in the lives of their fellow students.

Wylie Municipal Court celebrated the third year of its Teen Court program with a banquet Wednesday, April 24 at the 544 Cafe.

Teen Court gives students between the ages of 15 and 18 a chance to volunteer as attorneys. When juveniles are issued a Class C misdemeanor, they can opt to appear before a jury of six Wylie students and have the Teen Court attorneys represent them.

Ten of the 13 participants were honored at the event.

“It gives them an opportunity to learn more about the justice system and how it works,” said Court Administrator Lisa Davis. “We’ve had a great amount of kids who volunteer to be the attorneys, and we’ve also had good success with the defendants who choose to go through the program in the first place. When they’re heard in front of their peers, it’s a little different for them. I think it makes them feel more accountable.”

