A pair of former Wylie ISD athletes moved up to the professional ranks following last week’s NFL draft.

Alex Wesley and Jordan Wyatt signed as undrafted free agents.

Wesley will suit for the New York Giants and Wyatt is headed to the New Orleans Saints.

Wesley, Wylie class of 2014, played four seasons at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]