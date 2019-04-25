Early voting continues

Thursday, 25 April, 2019
A dozen county-maintained roads are temporarily closed today due to high water or recent storm damage: CR 484, CR 489, CR 51, CR 543, CR 590, CR 600, CR 603, CR 677, CR 939, Beaver Creek Rd., Stone Rd., and Troy Rd. Please stay safe and pay attention to the barricades on these rural routes. ... See MoreSee Less

