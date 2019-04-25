Early voting continues

Early voting for the May 4 city, school district and Collin College elections began Monday, April 22 and continues through Tuesday, April 30.

In Wylie, the main voting location is at Smith Library, 300 Country Club Road. Early voting hours in Collin County are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 26; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 29 and Tuesday, April 30.

Wylie residents will elect two city council members, four Collin College trustees and will vote for or against a $193.5 million Wylie ISD bond.

During Early Voting, eligible voters may vote at any of the Early Voting polling locations. Voters must present their ID with them to vote.

Other county early voting locations for Collin County include: Collin County Elections (2010 Redbud Blvd, Suite 102, McKinney), Allen Municipal Courts Facility (301 Century Pkwy, Allen), Anna City Hall Administration Building (111 N Powell Pkwy, Anna), Celina ISD Administration Building (205 S. Colorado, Celina), Collin College – Preston Ridge Campus (9700 Wade Blvd, Frisco), Frisco Fire Station No. 8 (14700 Rolater, Frisco), Farmersville City Hall (205 S. Main St.), Hunt Middle School (4900 Legendary Drive, Frisco), Lovejoy ISD Administration Building (259 Country Club Rd, Allen), Lucas Community Center (665 Country Club Road, Lucas), Maus Middle School (12175 Coit Rd., Frisco), Melissa City Hall (3411 Barker Ave., Melissa), Parker City Hall (5700 E. Parker Road, Parker) and Prosper Municipal Chambers (108 W. Broadway, Prosper).

From Staff Reports • [email protected]