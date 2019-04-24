Cooper JH drill team dances way to the top

For the members of Cooper Junior High’s Sparklers, drill team is more than an after-school activity: it’s a lifestyle.

During their 2019 competition season, the group of 40 girls won close to two dozen awards. They competed at the ShowTime International Metroplex Dance Showcase in February and the ShowTime International Spring Spectacular Competition in March.

Both times, they were declared grand champion of their division.

“The girls grow so much from football season to competition season,” said director Abigail Bowser. “People always think they’re JV.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]