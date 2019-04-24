Assistant city managers named

Recently-appointed City Manager Chris Holsted announced that Development Services Director Renae Ollie and Fire Chief Brent Parker will be promoted to the posts of assistant city manager on May 1.

The changes are being made as Holsted moves up to city manager from his role as assistant city manager.

“These changes, including the creation of the second city manager position, will allow us to be more proactive in our approach to the citizens, to city council and to challenges the city faces as we continue to grow,” Holsted said.

Under the new administrative structure, Ollie will oversee finance, building inspections and code enforcement, planning, the library and public art, while Parker will oversee public works, parks and recreation, facilities, IT and reconstruction of the Public Safety Building.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]