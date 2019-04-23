Collin College to host career exploration fair

People looking to make connections or find new jobs have a chance to hone their interview skills later this week.



Collin College will host a career exploration fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at the Frisco Campus Conference Center.

Anyone may attend, and there is no charge for entrance.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. with a lesson on LinkedIn’s benefits from guest speaker Nickquolette Barrett.

A vendor fair and 20-minute “campfire sessions” will begin at 11 a.m. These sessions will cover topics such as developing leadership qualities and dressing for job interviews.

At 1 p.m., guest speaker Dean Lindsay will give a talk titled “How to Achieve Big PHAT Goals.”

Throughout the day, local business leaders will be on site to give career advice and make connections with potential employees. A headshot booth will also be available.

Event organizers suggest attendees dress in business attire and bring copies of their resumes.

“The Career Exploration Fair provides applicable skills and provides connections that are beneficial for any job-seeker,” said Dean Karen Musa, the fair’s organizer. “Our attendees come away with important information that will help in their future careers.”

Frisco Campus is located at 9700 Wade Blvd.

