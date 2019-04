Wylie Police blotter

Wylie Police Department blotter from April 4 – April 10

April 4

• 12:43 – Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 ounces – 2000 N. Hwy. 78

• 16:56 – Assault Bodily Injury/Family Member – 1300 E. Oak St.

• 18:46 –Found Property – 1800 McMillen Rd.

• 20:36 – Possession of a Controlled Substance in penalty group 2, less than 1 gram –800 S. Westgate Way

• 23:22– DWI (2nd) – E. Butler St. / S. Second St.

April 5

• 00:00 – Warrant Alias, 600 S. Hwy. 78

• 00:00 – Poss Controlled substance, penalty group 2, more than or equal to 4 grams, less than 400 grams – 600 S. Hwy. 78

• 00:00 – Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 ounces, 600 S. Hwy. 78

• 01:22 – Driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension – 800 Kirby Street

• 01:22 – Warrant Capias, 800 W. Kirby St.

• 08:44 – Criminal Mischief, more than or equal to $100, less than $750 – Thomas St.

• 15:12 – Fraud Destroy/Rem/Conc Writing – 3400 W. FM 544

• 16:15 – Robbery Threaten Bi – 1300 W. FM 544

• 17:54 – Theft Prop, less than $100 – 2100 N. Hwy. 78

• 19:08 – Criminal Mischief, more than or equal to $100, less than $750 – 400 S. First St.

• 21:51 – Evading Arrest / Detention Using Vehicle – 200 Pirate Dr .



April 6

• 11:29 – Burglary Of Vehicle –1500 River Oaks Cir.

• 12:06 Theft Prop more than or equal to $2,500, less than $30,000 – 700 Riverhead Dr.

• 18:18 – Disturbance/Family Violence – 400 Lanwood Dr.

• 17:05 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – S. Hwy. 78 / S. Sanden Blvd.

• 22:29 – Assault Family Violence – 1300 W. Brown St.

April 7

• 00:38 – Evading Arrest/Detention – 400 Fleming St.

• 11:31 – Criminal Mischief, more than or equal to $100, less than $750 – 500 Miss Ellie Circle

• 12:36 – Evading Arrest/Detention using vehicle– S. Birmingham St. / Stone Cir.

• 20:46 – Continuous Violence Against The Family – 2900 Lake Vista Dr.

April 8

• 04:00 – Theft Prop, more than $100, less than $750 – 200 S. Ballard Ave.

• 15:11 Criminal Trespass Warning – 2100 N. Hwy. 78

• 15:11 – Theft Property, less than $100 – 2100 N. Hwy. 78

April 9

• 00:27 – Disturbance/Family Violence – 1100 Hughes Ct.

• 00:27 – Resisting Arrest Or Search – 1100 Hughes Ct.

• 09:06 – Missing Person – 2600 W. FM 544

• 14:51 – Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info Items less than 5 – 3000 Leslie Dr.

• 15:00 – Theft Prop, less than $100 – 2100 N. Hwy. 78

• 15:00 – Theft Prop, less than $100 – 2100 N. Hwy. 78

• 15:02 – Theft Prop, less than $100 – 2100 N. Hwy. 78

• 15:01 – Theft Prop, greater than or equal to $100, less than $750 – 2100 N. Hwy. 78

• 15:01 – Theft Prop, less than or equal to $100, more than $750 – 2100 N. Hwy. 78

• 15:02 – Theft Prop, more than or equal to $100, less than $750 – 2100 N. Hwy. 78

• 16:00 – Theft Prop , more than or equal to $100, less than $750 – 900 Hensley Ln.

• 18:13 – Theft Prop, more than or equal to $100, less than $750 – 500 Vicki Ln.

• 18:22 – Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info Items, less than 5 – 1700 Oak Glen Dr.

April 10

• 00:27 – Evading Arrest/Detention –1100 Hughes Ct.

• 01:22 – Driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension – 200 N. Hwy. 78

• 02:08 Dwi (1st) – E. FM 544 / County Line Rd.

• 02:08 – Possession of a Controlled Substance, penalty group 1, 1 gram, less than 4 gram – FM 544 / County Line Rd.