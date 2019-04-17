Severe weather forecasted for today

In case our citizens are not aware, there is a strong chance of severe weather today leading into tonight. Here are some questions and answers you may have based on information from the Weather forecast office in Fort Worth.

What time will the storms be at my location?

The bottom line is you should start paying attention to the weather after 4 p.m. today. Storms will increase in coverage during the evening and last into the overnight hours. Make sure as you tuck into bed, you are weather prepared and have alerts set to wake you in the event of severe weather.





What are the main hazards today?

Hail (possibly very large) will be the main threat initially, but as storms merge into a line, damaging winds will become the main hazard. A low tornado threat also exists.





What risk area am I in?

Don’t spend time worrying about what risk area you are in. Severe weather is a possibility at any location. Instead, review your plan for severe weather and be ready to take action as necessary.

What should I do if a WATCH is issued?

A WATCH means conditions are favorable for severe weather to occur over the next several hours. Continue as normal, but monitor the weather and be ready to act if Warnings are issued.

What should I do if a WARNING is issued?

Head for cover! A warning means severe weather is imminent or already occurring at your location. Seek shelter on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and stay away from windows. If you are traveling, find a safe place to take cover. Do not park under freeways for any reason!





In Wylie, outdoor warning sirens are utilized to alert citizens to dangerous storms including high winds, hail and tornadoes. These sirens are meant to alert those outdoors ONLY. The city utilizes Nixel to alert citizens of weather and other emergencies via phone calls.

All new Smart phones are also equipped with tornado warning alerts from the National Weather Service dependent on the cell towers you are near. Make sure your alerts are turned on.

Collin College will close all their campuses at 1 p.m. today due to anticipated inclement weather.

From Staff Reports

